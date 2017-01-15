WWE Rumour: Goldberg, Roman Reigns to team up at Fastlane PPV

Bengaluru, Jan 15: The Kevin Owens Show segment from last week’s WWE Raw took the social media by storm. It had the hosts Kevin Owens and Jericho with the special guest none other than Goldberg.

The confrontation turned out to be a heated one since we got numerous interruptions by Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman. Furthermore, the face-offs also opened up new possibilities for the creative, going forward.

Now, we have reported it earlier that Goldberg might appear one more time in physical capacity prior to Wrestlemania at the Fastlane PPV.

He might square-off against Brock Lesnar at the said PPV if plans regarding him keep on changing. In addition, we are getting some more options for him.

A report from Inquistr.com suggested that Goldberg and Roman Reigns might team up at the Fastlane PPV.

The PPV is scheduled right before Wrestlemania just to hype up things and WWE is looking forward to rightfully use the Icon so that things can be set up properly for him at the grandest stage.

The idea came from the segment of Raw where Goldberg and Reigns had a brief stare-down before Braun Strowman interrupted.

They further put the big man down by hitting a double spear on him. This generated a lot of buzz in the social media and WWE has noticed it, for sure.

As per the previous reports, Goldberg has three PPV matches in his contract post-Survivor Series. Since Goldberg Vs Lesnar is the most likely option for Wrestlemania, Reigns might get into a brief program with the former WCW franchise for the Fastlane PPV.

So, it might turn out to be a singles contest, as well after Reigns win the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

As of now, no plans are concrete until the Royal Rumble PPV. That night will kick-start the Road to Wrestlemania where we will be getting some indication of things to come.

One thing is for sure and that is Goldberg will be utilized to its full potential to hype up the Wrestlemania season.

OneIndia News