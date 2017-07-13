WWE Rumour: Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to make Summerslam appearance

Bengaluru, July 13: The world will witness the dream fight between two of the biggest names in the combat sports on August, 26th. The Money, Floyd Mayweather will take on Conor McGregor in the bout that will emanate at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather needs no introduction. He is the undisputed champion in the boxing sports. Till date, his record stands at 49-0 which means he is still undefeated. With this upcoming fight, he would like to reach the milestone of 50.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor is the only dual champion in the history of Mixed Martial Arts industry. He has earned the accolade at the UFC promotion, last year. The man possesses a unique boastful personality which earned him the nickname of “The Notorious One”.

Now, both these men are not new to the WWE. Mayweather has featured in a Wrestlemania match against The Big Show in the year 2008.

Mayweather has his own Wrestlemania moment by knocking out the world’s largest athlete while Conor has some serious bad blood with the WWE superstars. Conor previously has be-littled the superstars from WWE to get into bad books with them.

Since the biggest pro-wrestling promotion always looks forward to the garner attention from the mainstream media, the speculation is saying that either one from Mayweather or Conor will make an appearance at Summerslam to promote the upcoming fight.

The biggest event of this summer will be hosted in Brooklyn, New York on August 20th. The fight is scheduled just six days after that. So, WWE would not let go such an opportunity to bring any one of them and let the TV ratings go towards the upward direction.

Plus, the organizers of the fight should not bar them from making appearances at Summerslam as they would not get such a global platform like WWE TV. The indication of the same has already been made by the COO of the company, Triple H inviting Conor and Floyd to Monday Night Raw, earlier.

In addition, Triple H posted a tweet on his official account inviting both of them on Raw for a second straight time which might not be coincidental. So, the intentions of WWE officials are quite clear. We have to wait for sometimes before WWE might come up with an official announcement on this.

OneIndia News