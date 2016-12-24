WWE Rumour: Charlotte Vs Ronda Rousey to take place at Wrestlemania

Bengaluru, Dec 24: It’s no secret that WWE wants to sign Ronda Rousey for their women’s division. As much as it would benefit the women’s roster, it would definitely be a huge star power boost to WWE.

Ever since Ronda has announced her wish to be a future WWE superstar, the pro-wrestling fans have been buzzing with her future presence in the WWE.

Now, the question is will she be available for a regular time WWE run or just a small appearance during the Wrestlemania season only?

Earlier speculations suggested that WWE has been trying to get Ronda under their wings for a future match with Stephanie McMahon at the grandest stage.

These two have unfinished business from Wrestlemania 31 and in recent interviews, Stephanie McMahon also wanted to get redemption against Ronda.

But a recent report from cagesideseats.com said that WWE Creative is looking forward to a program between Charlotte and Ronda Rousey in Orlando, Florida.

This is the reason why Charlotte’s booking has been so strong so that she can match up to the almighty persona of Ronda who had an incredible winning streak at UFC.

Apparently, the idea of involving the former MMA fighter into a Women’s championship program came after she expressed to become a WWE champion, some day.

Last year, Ronda addressed her targets after her UFC career and one of them was to becoming a WWE Divas champion.

So, what better way to capture it by involving in a match with the Queen who is undefeated in the PPVs, as of now. Plus, there’s no one better than Ronda Rousey to break the streak.

There’re a lot of ifs and buts, however. She is currently under contract with UFC which does not allow her to wrestle outside the octagon. Hence, she has to receive a permit from the UFC president, Dana White.

Previously, he allowed her presence at Wrestlemania 31 since it was in a nonwrestling capacity. If Charlotte Vs Ronda happens then it might turn out to be a nontitle affair, as well. But, both of them are tremendous athletes and it is going to be a five-star match.

