WWE Rumour: Change of planning around John Cena for Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 28: John Cena came back during the last week of 2016 to insert himself straight into the championship picture. Just because he is the franchise of the company, he challenged the reigning champion, AJ Styles for his title at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The decision received a negative reaction from the crowd since they know the franchise was about to get a push at the very beginning of the Wrestlemania season. Cena has not done anything incredible to earn the contender’s spot. Furthermore, he was absent for the entire last quarter of 2016.

Rumours started suggesting that Cena is almost certain to win his record 16th WWE World title at the dual brand PPV on January 29. But the latest fallouts from the WWE grapevine suggested that Cena is no longer scheduled to win the championship at Royal Rumble.

Apparently, Vince McMahon does not want Cena winning the title at the Rumble event since it might not get well with the fans. Hence, AJ Styles will be retaining the championship and also he will be the one to enter into the returning Elimination Chamber PPV in February.

Since Cena is still 0-2 against Styles in singles encounters, it was obvious that he is going to get his redemption against the "champ that runs the camp". However, whatever the outcome might be it would earn the right to be a classic bout from the get going.

As of now, the rumour mill is suggesting that Samoa Joe will be the deciding factor in the match. He is waiting a long time for making his debut on the main roster and will make a distraction to cost Cena the WWE championship. This will be for setting up a dream feud at Wrestlemania.

Styles is the one who rightfully deserves to go onto Wrestlemania as the WWE champion. This might very well make a match between him and the Undertaker, as well. But, first, he has to defend his title successfully at Royal Rumble and at the Elimination Chamber, as well.

OneIndia News