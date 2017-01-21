WWE Rumour: Brock Lesnar will not appear at the Fastlane PPV

Bengaluru, Jan 21: We previously reported that WWE has revealed Brock Lesnar’s entire schedule for the Wrestlemania season.

It began with his appearance on the January 16th’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Little Rock, Arkansas. He is supposed to make more appearance on WWE TV compared to his last couple of years’ schedule.

Now, with the more appearances come the chances of featuring in more PPVs. Since WWE Raw’s next PPV stoppage is Fastlane on March 5th, he was expected to appear for that night.

It was even rumoured that Lesnar might get his remaining singles encounter against Goldberg at the said PPV, as well.

But, wiping out all the chances of that match, a report from allwrestlingnews.com suggested that Brock Lesnar will not be a part of the Fastlane PPV.

Despite being the final PPV before Wrestlemania, we can’t expect the beast to feature inside the ring in physical capacity. WWE has not also included his name in the released schedule, earlier.

But, the beast will be seen in almost all of the Raw episodes going forward to the Wrestlemania season except for the February 13th edition set to take place at as Vegas, Nevada. Also, he will be competing in four Raw house shows between January and March.

Goldberg is confirmed to appear at the Fastlane PPV. But, with Lesnar’s appearance canceled on the show, it looks like that the final showdown between these two is reserved for Wrestlemania. There has been no change in planning between these two.

It is heavily being rumoured that Goldberg will be included in a certain capacity with Roman Reigns at the Fastlane PPV.

Either it will be a singles bout between them or they might team up to take on another team like Jeri-KO.

Lesnar is supposed to show up as a surprise to cost Goldberg the match and set up the final bout between them at Wrestlemania.

We will definitely learn some more about the planning once Royal Rumble PPV passes by.

