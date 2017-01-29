WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Preview, prediction and schedule

Texas, Jan 29: The prestigious battle royal has just got bigger this year with WWE celebrating its 30th anniversary of it, this year.

Superstars like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and more will be seen participating in the Royal Rumble match. The PPV is scheduled to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The live streaming will take place on the WWE Network exclusively on a subscription basis. However, the live streaming will be available on Ten 2 Network in India from 5.30 AM onwards with the pre-show at 3.30 AM (Jan 30th).

The repeat telecast will take place on Ten 1 at 6 PM, tomorrow (Jan 30th) and 9 PM on Wednesday (Feb 1st).

This is what we can expect to go down in this year’s edition of Royal Rumble.

The Universal championship match will take place between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens with Chris Jericho hanging in the shark cage above the ring.

Since the difference-maker will be out of the equation, we can expect Reigns to win the championship, finally.

The chances are even higher as it’s the Wrestlemania season and the top babyface of the company should carry the belt on his shoulder.

Same can be said for the WWE championship, as well since the franchise John Cena’s chances are high to capture his 16th world championship gold.

He is expected to finally seek his revenge on AJ Styles to settle the score and win the gold to go forward to Wrestlemania.

From the Raw women’s division, Charlotte will be defending her title against Bayley. Although the hugger is looking confident to win his first major gold, the PPV-queen will not let her do so.

She will retain to throwing some shenanigans to set up even a bigger bout between them at Wrestlemania.

On the other hand, there will be a six-woman tag team match from Smackdown. The team of Nikki, Becky and Naomi will take on the team of Natalya, Mickie James, and Alexa Bliss.

The babyface team should pick up the win to give us a feel-good moment. This will further set up singles encounters between them at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

Rich Swann will be defending his Cruiserweight title against Neville. This new Neville turned out to be vicious for everybody in the division.

This might be the time that he would pick up the title around her waist to solidify himself as the King of Cruiserweights.

In the main event, the Rumble match is unpredictable comparing the last few years. Bigger names will be seen, this year to make it worth a watch.

Undertaker is the favorite to win it, this year since he is inserted into the match with a motive to set up his bout against John Cena or Roman reigns at Wrestlemania.

Chris Jericho stands the chance to win as well if Owens retains the Universal championship. Goldberg is the third favorite to win it to set up the main event between him and Reigns.

Apart from the winners, there might be some short segments to culminate more matches in future. The Wyatt family members should cost each other the spots to start an Orton Vs Wyatt bout for Wrestlemania. The New Day is also expected to do the same planting the seeds of their separation.

Braun Strowman might eliminate Big Show to start their rivalry. Furthermore, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar might cost each other’s spots to finalize their third encounter at Wrestlemania.

As for surprises, we can expect names like Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Kenny Omega, Rey Mysterio etc.

OneIndia News