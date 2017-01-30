WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Full results with video highlights

Texas, Jan 30: The 30th annual Royal Rumble event was hosted with a record-breaking crowd over 65000 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

It was the perhaps biggest Rumble event ever in the history of the WWE with a star-studded line-up.

Here are all the results from Royal Rumble:

Sasha Banks Vs Nia Jax

Nia Jax dominated Sasha for the entire match up. The Boss gained some momentum with the double knees but Nia connected with the Samoan drop for a quick win.

Cesaro-Sheamus Vs Gallows-Anderson (Raw tag team championship)

We got new tag team champion on the kick-off show via some shenanigans. Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick on the first referee leading to miscommunication. Cesaro was tagged in and got rolled up by Anderson to lose their titles.

Six-woman women’s tag team match from Smackdown

A brawl broke down among all the six women during this match up. Nikki and Natalya continued their bitter rivalry by slapping. During the end, Naomi connected with a moon assault to Alexa Bliss to pick up the win.

The Main show results:

Roman Reigns Vs Kevin Owens (Universal championship)

After a brutal No Disqualification encounter between the two, Reigns was on the verge to pick up the win by putting Owens with a spear.

But, Braun Strowman interfered into the match and planted Reigns through the commentary table. Owens pinned his opponent to retain his title at Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles Vs John Cena (WWE Championship)

This was another classic battle between these two veteran names. Both connected with their respective finishing maneuvers but failed to earn the pinfall.

During the end, Styles went for the Phenomenal forearm but Cena caught him mid-way to connect with the Attitude Adjustment and win his 16th World title.

Charlotte Vs Bayley (Raw Women’s championship)

Charlotte continued her PPV winning streak as she dominated Bayley for the better part of the match. The Queen did not lose momentum even after her face was bleeding badly. She hit with the Natural Selection on the ring apron to get the pinfall on Bayley and retain her championship.

Rich Swann Vs Neville (Cruiserweight championship)

Neville has finally earned the right to call himself the King of Cruiserweights after he dominated Swann for the entire match. He locked in the vicious submission move to made Swann tap out to become the new Cruiserweight champion.

The 2017 Royal Rumble match

There were no such surprise entries into the match during the first half of the match. Tye Dillinger made his debut at number 10 was the first shocking entry. It was followed by James Ellsworth at number 11.

Braun Strowman entered at number 7 to create mayhem into the ring. He eliminated men like Mark Henry and Big Show from the ring.

After that, Sami Zayn connected with a Helluva Kick to Strowman. Baron Corbin eliminated him from the match after that.

#TheViper @RandyOrton is GOING to @WRESTLEMANIA!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/uOD5bZ7cSX — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017

Brock Lesnar made his entrance at number 26 to get eliminated at the hands of Goldberg who entered at number 28. Undertaker appeared at number 29 to eliminate the Myth.

Roman Reigns entered the fray at number 30 to eliminate Undertaker. It came down to Randy Orton and Reigns at the last. Randy hit an RKO to eliminate Reigns and won the Rumble.

OneIndia News