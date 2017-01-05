WWE: Roman Reigns wins worst wrestler of the year award

Bengaluru, Jan 5: You should be taken aback after watching the headline of the news. Going by the WWE Roman Reigns is the current prime babyface of the company.

So, it’s such a pitiful thing to see him getting the crown of worst wrestler of the year for 2016.

It also indicates the fact that how much negative reaction the Big Dog of the WWE is able to generate from the WWE Universe around all over the world.

The poll was conducted by NoDQ.com where people crowned the current number one contender for the WWE Universal championship as the worst wrestler of the year in 2016.

He has received a whopping amount of votes which is nearly 31 percent. Eva Marie was the second one by earning a 27 percent of votes to get the second position.

Congrats to @WWERomanReigns for winning the Worst Wrestler, Worst PPV, Worst Match, & Most Overutilized awards! https://t.co/WaPEBHf0mR pic.twitter.com/fr2D7auqx2 — NoDQ.com - WWE News (@nodqdotcom) December 31, 2016

This was not the end of the Reigns’ nightmare since he was also awarded the Most Over-utilized Superstar of the Year.

Furthermore, his match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 32 bagged the Worst Match of the Year. The main event of the grandest stage from last year received a total amount of 32 percent of votes.

@naylorsmith05 @nodqdotcom pic.twitter.com/EqFXPITh5i — Jeff Meacham (@_JeffMeacham) December 31, 2016

This is a clear indication of how much fan backlash Roman Reigns has been able to garner while WWE keeps pushing him since day one.

Previously, on Wrestlemania 32, we have witnessed an incredible scene where over one million people booed him out of the building during his entrance and the coronation he received after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H.

@_JeffMeacham @nodqdotcom Yes I am because this website is a joke for nominating Reigns in worst category. — Roman Reigns Empire (@naylorsmith05) December 31, 2016

Congrats on running a wrestling site and having a readership entirely made up of people who didn't watch any wrestling in 2016 https://t.co/8YrrWXaJHB — JR Goldberg (@wrestlingbubble) December 31, 2016

This was the 17th time that No-DQ.com conducted the poll where thousands of wrestling fans participated.

The current United States Champion has received 1229 out of 4019 votes to win the award. The second one that is Eva Marie received 1094 votes.

Fans were seen polarized after the results were declared as you can see from the above tweets. However, it was the fans themselves who chose the superstars in the categories.

