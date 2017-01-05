WWE: Roman Reigns wins worst wrestler of the year award

According to a poll conducted Roman Reigns is the worst wrestler in WWE.

Written by: Raja
Bengaluru, Jan 5: You should be taken aback after watching the headline of the news. Going by the WWE Roman Reigns is the current prime babyface of the company.

So, it’s such a pitiful thing to see him getting the crown of worst wrestler of the year for 2016.

Roman Reigns (Image courtesy: Youtube)
It also indicates the fact that how much negative reaction the Big Dog of the WWE is able to generate from the WWE Universe around all over the world.

The poll was conducted by NoDQ.com where people crowned the current number one contender for the WWE Universal championship as the worst wrestler of the year in 2016.

He has received a whopping amount of votes which is nearly 31 percent. Eva Marie was the second one by earning a 27 percent of votes to get the second position.

This was not the end of the Reigns’ nightmare since he was also awarded the Most Over-utilized Superstar of the Year.

Furthermore, his match with Triple H at Wrestlemania 32 bagged the Worst Match of the Year. The main event of the grandest stage from last year received a total amount of 32 percent of votes.

This is a clear indication of how much fan backlash Roman Reigns has been able to garner while WWE keeps pushing him since day one.

Previously, on Wrestlemania 32, we have witnessed an incredible scene where over one million people booed him out of the building during his entrance and the coronation he received after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H.

This was the 17th time that No-DQ.com conducted the poll where thousands of wrestling fans participated.

The current United States Champion has received 1229 out of 4019 votes to win the award. The second one that is Eva Marie received 1094 votes.

Fans were seen polarized after the results were declared as you can see from the above tweets. However, it was the fans themselves who chose the superstars in the categories.

Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2017, 13:00 [IST]
