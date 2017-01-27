WWE: Roman Reigns not expected to be the Universal Champion at Royal Rumble

New Delhi, Jan 27: Ever since the rematch between the reigning Universal champion, Kevin Owens and the contender, Roman Reigns was announced, the rumour mill was strongly in favour of Reigns.

It was the beginning of the Wrestlemania season which means the franchise will evidently get a push. Plus, the deciding fact that Chris Jericho will be locked inside a shark cage means he will be barred from doing any dirty tricks for his best friend.

However, a recent report from cagesideseats.com suggested a very different story. It said that Reigns is scheduled to win the prime championship at some point. But, it 'may not happen’ at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The source also suggested that Kevin Owens might just go on to retain his championship till Wrestlemania season. This will keep the mega clash between Jericho and Owens at the grandest stage of them all. It will now happen for the Universal championship.

As for the Big Dog, Vince McMahon might have changed the plans regarding him considering that the Royal Rumble PPV has always been a curse for him. In 2014, the crowd backed him to win the Rumble match but instead, they got Batista which ruined his momentum.

In 2015, the crowd gave an infamous booing reaction to him when the Rock made a surprise appearance to let him win the Rumble match. This harmed his career since the audience was behind Daniel Bryan. Last year, Triple H returned to eliminate Reigns from the match setting up the main event for Wrestlemania 32 which turned out to be a disastrous decision for WWE.





Keeping all that in mind, the creative and the boss might have thought that taking the easiest route would cost Reigns again. Hence, they are just willing to keep it on the hold for sometimes now.

This is due to a potential feud between Roman Reigns and the Undertaker. Vince McMahon wants to give a pleasant surprise to the fans by arranging this one feud which is potential money match from the audience perspective and for Reigns also. The originally planned match between Cena and Taker will be shelved for now.

OneIndia News