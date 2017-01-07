WWE: Roman Reigns to defend his US title in a triple threat match on Raw

Bengaluru, Jan 7: With the New Year just starting to shape up, it looks like WWE has in store another big push for Roman Reigns by stacking all the odds against him.

They still feel that the crowd will shower him with the much-needed sympathy instead of booing him. It is a same old trick from last two years and they are repeating it for no reason whatsoever.

So, on this upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns will be defending his United States title against both Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens in a triple threat match.

The news was broken by the WWE app as well as WWE’s official website. This is what WWE.com has to offer.

“United States Champion Roman Reigns seems unstoppable lately, retaining his title against both Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in recent weeks.

"However, live this Monday in New Orleans, The Big Dog will need to defend Old Glory against both Jeri-KO members simultaneously in a Handicap Match.”

It is needless to say that there’s no way that this match is going to be contested in a fair manner. Triple threat rule means that anything can go and the Jeri-KO will beat the hell out of Reigns so that he even can make it to the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Triple threat rule also states that Reigns will not have to be involved to decide the fate of his championship.

Line them up and I'll run right thru 'em. #AhhhhYessir #Raw https://t.co/k5NEsGtVFI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 6, 2017

It anyone of Jericho or Owens can pin each other, then Reigns will lose the title.

Both of them will certainly look for such dirty tricks now that they have been officially given the opportunity. So, as of now, Reigns title is in serious jeopardy.

Also, by the looks, the decision must have been made by the Raw commissioner, Stephanie McMahon. Mick Foley is not fond of either Jericho or Owens.

So, it will be interesting to see what the Raw GM has to say about the match.

OneIndia News