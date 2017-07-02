Bengaluru, July 2: The Undertaker digested his second-ever loss at Wrestlemania at the hands of Roman Reigns, this year.

Following the match, he left his in-ring gears in the middle of the ring signalling that it might be the last for him. Most of the fans speculated that we might never ever see The Deadman back in the squared circle.

However, considering that the pro-wrestling industry is much unpredictable, several reliable sources also suggested that it was not the end of The Undertaker.

He will rise yet again to seek revenge on the Big Dog who claims that WWE is his yard now.

The speculations kept on growing as the 30th anniversary of Summerslam is coming up and a rematch between these two is what the audience wants to see.

So, the rumour mill is constantly saying that The Phenome will show up once again to confront Reigns and set up the rematch.

The possibility of the upcoming match just got fuelled up by Roman Reigns himself as he called out the Undertaker for the rematch in a WWE Live Event.

The entire WWE roster has headed to the east for shows in Singapore and China.

A video was posted on 'I am phenomenal’ Youtube channel from the Singapore live event in which we can see Reigns inviting The Undertaker for a rematch.

It might be a start for things to come in near future. We will have to wait to see whether Undertaker shows up to answer the challenge.

The rivalry between Reigns and the Undertaker began back in Royal Rumble 2017 where the latter one eliminated by the former one.

This set up their mega match at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida in which Reigns became the only second superstar to beat the Phenome on his home turf.

For now, The Big Dog is scheduled to face Braun Strowman in an Ambulance match at the Great Balls of Fire PPV and challenge the Universal Champion at Summerslam.

However, if Undertaker does show up, the landscape of the WWE is bound to change drastically.

