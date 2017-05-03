Bengaluru, May 3: Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman competed in a brutal match at WWE Payback. Reigns suffered some major concussions from the show. As a result, it was expected that he will not be present on this past episode of WWE Raw.

In addition, we heard that even Strowman suffered an injury during the match and was unable to make it to Raw.

The General Manager of WWE Raw, Kurt Angle addressed the matter on live television stating that these two were seriously and are being evaluated by the doctors.

Roman Reigns had a separated shoulder even before the match. He picked up some internal damages following it.

Strowman, on the other hand, suffered a cracked rib while delivering the onslaught attack. As per the footages, he ruptured his midrib after being thrashed into the ambulance door.

The GM stated that these two are not done with each other. For now, he is consulting the WWE officials to find “how to best proceed with this ongoing, escalating situation”.

.@BraunStrowman & @WWERomanReigns have each made 1 thing clear to #RAW GM @RealKurtAngle... they're NOT done with each other! pic.twitter.com/O1QXPaJqlq — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2017

WWE.com also gave some updates on these two suffering injuries which are as following: “On Raw, General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed that both rivals sustained serious injuries last night, and not even The Monster Among Men walked away unscathed.

At WWE Payback, Strowman re-aggravated injuries to Reigns’ ribs, and The Big Dog suffered additional internal injuries on top of the ones he sustained when The Monster Among Men toppled an ambulance with Reigns inside it during the April 10 edition of Raw. Strowman, meanwhile, has a torn rotator cuff”.

As per the latest updates from 434.com, Reigns might be nagging a shoulder injury. But, Strowman’s injury is not real and only for television purpose. These two will soon return to TV to renew the feud, once again.

Next month, we will get another Raw-exclusive PPV, Extreme Rules. The source suggests that an Ambulance Match will be contested between these two on that night. This is the reason why ambulances were being used in between their fights, in the recent past.

At this time, WWE is not willing to make any separate plans for these two bitter rivals. Hence, whether WWE fans like it or not, they are supposed to main event one more PPV in June.

OneIndia News