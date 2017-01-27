WWE: Ric Flair thinks Goldberg should win the Royal Rumble

New Delhi, Jan 27: Ric Flair recently opened up to discuss the idea of Goldberg entering the Royal Rumble and perhaps becoming the main event Wrestlemania 33.

He nurtured the possible options for the Royal Rumble 2017 on his own podcast, The Ric Flair show and gave a green signal for the WWE creative while rooting for the former WCW franchise.

The Nature Boy said that Goldberg winning the Royal Rumble and featuring in the championship main event will not be a bad idea for WWE. His in-ring return at the Survivor Series PPV saw a massive success and huge fan reaction. Almost all of them were positive reactions and Flair said that Goldberg will continue to getting a heroic ovation.

The 16-time world champion then opened up about the main event of Survivor Series in which Brock Lesnar put over the returning Myth. He said that Lesnar was indeed afraid of Goldberg’s fitness going into the match and hence wanted to get a quick finish. His comments regarding the match were:

“My only concern was my worry of him being ready; not to faults of his own, but be ready to be bounced around by Brock, but he didn’t have to experience it, so I’m happy for both of them.”

Flair definitely hinted that a rematch is certainly in the making between the two of them. Brock Lesnar will reclaim his image of being the 'beast incarnate’ when he decides to get his hands on Goldberg, someday, as per his quotes:

“It’s hard to figure out what goes through Brock’s mind, but it was great for Goldberg, and our favorite saying is “what’s good for business. They will have a great rematch there, and I’ve talked to Bill and he wants to work some more. They both are making a lot of money, especially Brock.”

While talking about Wrestlemania, the leader of the Woo-nation stated that a feud between Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon was in the making. But, perhaps Triple H vs. Shane O Mac will be a better idea for both the fans and WWE. The complete opposite persona of these two individuals will certainly bring out a bigger feud.

OneIndia News