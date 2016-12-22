WWE: Ric Flair opened up about John Cena tying his record

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Ric Flair’s 16 world title reign is considered to be the holy grail of the world of sports entertainment.

In recent times, there have been a lot of discussions among the wrestling pundits regarding John Cena tying the record in near future.

The Nature Boy’s sixteen world title reign came in three different promotions, 6 in WCW, 8 in the NWA and 2 in the WWE.

There was a time when nobody could have thought of breaking the record. It has been considered the benchmark that will remain intact for ages. However, John Cena is all set to break the record, next year, most likely

He has been not in the title picture regularly for the last two years due to a number of hiatus. He is considered to perform as a full-timer when he does return, next week and rumors suggest that WWE will make him tie with the infamous record at Wrestlemania 33.

There has been doubts over Flair’ actual number of title reigns. It is considered to be a number that comes above 16.

Throughout the career of the Nature Boy, he has been part of controversial victories and hence the exact number cannot be given.

Some go with the Flair’s number of title reign should be increased whereas some oppose the fact.

Recently, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the Busted Open podcast where he commented regarding this and said,

“Sixteen’s not the real number anyway. They just plain won’t recognize two of them, so that’s 18, and then there were three more. No, but, I think the world of John and I would have no problem with that happening.”

Cena breaking Ric Flair’s record at some point is inevitable. However, there is a portion of the WWE Universe who does think that Cena is not the deserving candidate.

He is not considered to be amongst the technical wrestlers like Flair was. But, being the franchise for the company over a decade, the Cenation leader certainly deserves this.

OneIndia News