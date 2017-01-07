WWE: Ric Flair hints to enter the Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, Jan 7: There are a plethora of rumours roaming around the internet suggesting legends returning at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Every year this time around the rumour mill goes busy finding out names set to return on the most unpredictable night of the year which also kick-starts the road to Wrestlemania.

Previously, we suggested names like the Kurt Angle or Shawn Michaels or even Stone Cold might show up in the Royal Rumble match for a one-off appearance.

Now, in addition, the Nature Boy Ric Flair hinted to enter the prestigious 30-man elimination match.

He posted a video on his Facebook page which showed him weight-lifting 400lb at an age of 67.

Accompanying the video was a short tagline which said, “I. Will. Never. Retire” with a hashtag of number 17. This clearly indicated that he might enter the Royal Rumble match on the number 17 spot.

Flair had one of the longest careers in the history pro-wrestling which earned him 16 world championships which nobody has thus far.

During this span, he has retired for a couple of times only to make a comeback. However, last time he competed in a match was at Wrestlemania 24 against Shawn Michaels.

That year the event was overshadowed by the end of the illustrious career of the Nature Boy.

Judging by the video, he is quite a fit guy at his age and lifted such a heavy amount with ease. We have to wait until January 29th whether he would come out at number 17 or not.

But, this types of cryptic messages certainly hypes up the anticipation for the unpredictable match where anything can happen.

Flair has supposedly signed another contract with WWE for appearing on Raw on a regular basis earlier in December 2016.

However, ever since Charlotte insulted him for the second time, he did not make any appearances. Previously, we have thought that he would be given a role of Sasha Banks’ mentor.

But, now that chances are wiped out, we have to wait till Royal Rumble to see if he makes an appearance under in-ring capacity.

