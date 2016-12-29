WWE: Renee Young hinted to join in-ring competition in future

Bengaluru, Dec 29: With the popularity getting bigger for the WWE broadcaster Renee Young, WWE has previously introduced her to the Total Divas show.

This was to let know her fans more about her personal life. In addition, as part of a story-telling on Smackdown, the Miz even mentioned her name with Dean Ambrose in a nasty way causing a slap from Renee.

This was a clever way to invest Renee to the main show of Smackdown Live instead of using her only for the pre or post-show purposes.

With a big amount of fans, she can surely garner more attention. The blonde-headed Diva recently was a part of the Heated Conversation with Booker T where he discussed her personal life with Dean Ambrose.

While talking about the opportunity to see the whole world along with the Lunatic Fringe, she said,

“I think it's great because, I mean, if I wasn't on the road with him, and, I mean, there [are] tons of relationships here in WWE.

"We just have a different understanding. I see what he's going through. I understand there are times when he needs to take a moment and be in his Dean Ambrose mode and do his thing.

But, I mean, for the most part, we have our own memories we get to create being together all over the world. We've shut down hotels and hotel bars all over the world. So it's so awesome we get to do that.”

Renee was previously known for a girl who wanted her own space and so did Ambrose. But now with the Total Divas show, she has the cameras around her all the time. So, this is she had to say regarding for getting cast in the popular reality tv show.

“The main thing that was weird to me when I started doing [the show] was you have cameras on you all the time and, like, we're on TV all the time and we're used to having cameras around all the time, but it's a different thing when they're filming you when you're out to dinner and you're having a cocktail and you start getting a few loose lips when you're out there hanging out.

But, I mean, overall, though, it's such a great experience. It's great to have this other fanbase to tap into. The show is so popular. Yeah, I'm really happy to be able to join the cast.”

This might be a great shock to her fans but she also agreed to be featured inside the ring for competition. She said that she has to be ready for any opportunity coming her way.

“With anything with WWE, you've got to be prepared for anything. How do I know Vince isn't going to call me and go, 'hey, PS, you're going to be in the eight-woman tag match - you'd better know how to throw a dropkick'? Do I have any training under my belt? Absolutely not."

OneIndia News