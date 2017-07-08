WWE release Austin Aries from the company

Bengaluru, July 8: Austin Aries was considered to the rating saver for the Cruiserweight division. While most of the stars from this division were not being able to generate waves among the fans, he stood alone to garner some cheering reactions from them. This is why he was being considered to be the one to carry forward the 205 Live show on WWE Network.

However, the WWE Universe was shocked to hear that Austin Aries is no more a WWE Superstar, as of now. WWE has declared on their twitter handle suggesting that “the greatest man ever lived on this planet” was released from his WWE contract.

Later, an official statement was posted on the website of the company which stated:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Austin Aries. WWE wishes Aries the best in all of his future endeavors.”

The man in the A-Double level did not take a long time to respond back to the announcement as you can see below. From these tweets, it is clear that he is not much worried after being shown the door, abruptly. His reaction points out to the fact that he was not much happy with his position in the WWE.

It's a beautiful day. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 7, 2017

🍌😎👍 — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 7, 2017

While discussing the possible reason of his termination from the biggest pro-wrestling promotion of the world, sources like Fightful.com and PWTorch.com declared that he was indeed not happy with his contract. Also, the fact that he was limited to performing only in the Cruiserweight Division, was not pleasing for a veteran wrestler like him.

Being an injury-prone wrestler also worked against him. This might be the sole reason that despite all the momentum, WWE Creative never allowed him to capture the Cruiserweight title and he was beaten in three consecutive PPVs by the champion, Neville.

Aries was dealing with back and hernia injuries for quite a long time, now. This sidelined him from in-ring competition for the past several weeks. He disclosed the uncertainty of his career once that happened. His assumption came true with WWE finally asking him to leave.

