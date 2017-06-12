WWE: Reason why The Hardy Boyz lost Raw Tag Team Championships

Bengaluru, June 12: We have witnessed a brutal battle between the Hardy Boyz and Sheamus-Cesaro inside a steel cage at this past edition of Extreme Rules PPV. Considering these four are extremely hardcore competitors, the match turned out to be physical on the night where matches are meant to be extreme.

In the end, it was Sheamus-Cesaro who stood tall by snatching the title away from the Hardy Boyz. But, they did not pin or submit the veteran performers in order to win the titles. Rather, they escaped the cage earlier to become two-time Raw Tag team champions.

The finish of this match was chaotic and well planned by the creative keeping the future in mind. Matt Hardy was able to escape the cage whereas Jeff stuck at it with Sheamus. Matt desperately tried to pull his brother out of the cage with all his power. But, Sheamus came out of the steel structure, earlier to pick up the win.

Matt was visibly upset with the outcome of the match and Jeff being unable to escape the cage, in time. According to 434 Facebook page, it was the primary setup for splitting up the Hardy Boyz in near future.

The primary reason to bring back both of them were to use them as singles performers. This is due to the reason of seeing some dream matchups on the roster, sooner. So, that time is not far behind when these two will part ways pursuing a singles career.

Apparently, there’s no chance of giving them back the Tag Team Championships creating, even more, distances between them. They still owe a rematch for the title but will not be able to capitalise on the chance.

Meanwhile, Matt wanted to take the night off for this past week’s Monday Night Raw. He wanted to stay with her wife, Reby Hardy, who gave birth to their second child. This is the reason why both the Hardy Boyz were not seen on Raw.

