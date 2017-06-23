WWE: Reason why Seth Rollins will face Bray Wyatt at Great Balls of Fire PPV

Bengaluru, June 23: A new rivalry is brewing on Monday Night Raw for the last couple of weeks between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins.

It started two weeks ago in a matchup between Rollins and Samoa Joe. Wyatt interfered in the match costing his new opponent to lose against Joe.

The storyline was further continued on Raw with multiple confrontations, afterward. Bray Wyatt took the upper hand by playing mind-games against Rollins. He showed his God-like powers to The Man, each time.

Now, with the feud ongoing it is for sure that these two are going to participate in the upcoming Great Balls Of Fire PPV. But, the earlier planning of the creative team was something else. Finn Balor was the original choice against Wyatt as to culminate a feud between the two demonic personas.

The Eater of the World was moved to Monday Night Raw as part of the Superstar Shakeup in the month of April. Upon arriving on the Raw roster, he turned his attentions on The Demon King indicating an upcoming rivalry.

He even cost him an IC title opportunity. However, the feud never started officially owing to a sudden injury. According to the reports of Cagesideseats.con, the sudden elbow surgery of Braun Strowman left the creative high and dry as they have to start from the scratch, again.

This is why five prime superstars were inserted into the main event of Extreme Rules match wiping out the Balor vs. Wyatt rivalry. Following that, the former one was supposed to involve in a championship match against Brock Lesnar.

This match is still intact for now. At Summerslam, the creative is willing to pull off a multi-man title match involving Rollins, Joe, and Balor. So, there's no way that he will be used in some other capacity.

This is the reason he was kept out of WWE Raw for a couple of weeks. He was busy scouting newer talents for the company in China with no storyline for him. To fill up this void, WWE has come up with a sudden program between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt. It should continue at least until the big dual brand PPV, Summerslam.

OneIndia News