WWE: Reason why Baron Corbin added to the WWE championship match

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Last week, the main event of Smackdown Live saw Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin fighting it out for the number one contender’s spot for the WWE title.

As the match got disqualified, AJ Styles grounded both of them with steel chair shots. The shocker announcement came after that when Daniel Bryan made this week’s Smackdown main event, a triple threat match among all of them.

Now, many of the fans were surprised by this decision. They were really happy to see Dolph Ziggler back into the title picture and getting a singles opportunity after quite long time.

But, perhaps WWE is not looking for keeping the show-off on the scenario for a long time and Corbin’s inclusion was for the same purpose.

As per a report from cagesideseats.com, the Lone Wolf was included in the WWE championship match for the sole reason of protecting AJ Styles.

The champion suffered an ankle injury in the TLC main event against Dean Ambrose. Since then, WWE lightened the working schedule for him keeping him as much away from the ring.

So, Styles might be seen avoiding physical contacts in the triple threat match on Tuesday’s main event. Furthermore, it will allow WWE to see Corbin’s potential in the title picture. He is demanding for a push for a long time and this is perhaps the right time to do this.

The rumour mill is buzzing that Corbin might be a valuable addition to the main event picture from 2017 onwards.

This is the reason that WWE has decided to keep Dean Ambrose away from the title picture, for now. So, some future alternatives are surely needed.

In addition, John Cena is returning this week on Smackdown Live. Corbin is also rumored to have a feud with him to cement his place on the main roster as a top heel.

We have to wait how this week goes by to get a clear picture of what’s coming along for the next year. But, with so much on the cards on Smackdown Live this week, we are going to close 2016 with a big bang.

