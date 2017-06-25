WWE: Reason behind The Miz forming The Entourage on Raw

Bengaluru, June 25: The Miz has become a seven-time Intercontinental champion at the Extreme Rules PPV defeating Dean Ambrose. Since then, he is having problems with his wife, Maryse owing to the Lunatic Fringe.

However, he has received an unexpected help from the two persons on Raw who were irrelevant for quite sometimes. As we have seen on the show, The Miz has asked for help from the duo of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

They were literally doing nothing on the show for a long time now. Furthermore, Dallas suffered a loss against Finn Balor which literally was a squashed match. So frustrations got into them and they decided to join the Miz's bandwagon.

Dean Ambrose was ambushed on the Miz TV by the trio of Miz, Dallas, and Axel to officially announce that they will be together as a team from now on.

As claimed by the recent reports, the team will be known as The Entourage and perform as a heel faction.

Now, cagesideseats.com came up with an interesting report to declare as of why WWE creative has penciled a newer gimmick for the Hollywood A-lister.

According to them, the arrival of Mike and Maria Kanellis is the sole reason behind it.

For the past two years, The Miz has been performing alongside his wife, on screen. They call themselves as the Hollywood IT couple.

Now, a similar gimmick has started with the Kanellis', as well. They are now trying to spread the 'power of love' among the WWE Universe.

The writers of the show felt that two similar gimmicks around the company would harm their characters to a great extent.

So, they altered the relation between The Miz and Maryse, a little bit and added Dallas and Axel with them. From now on, they will perform as a four-member faction rather than a couple.

The Miz manages to stay around spotlight all the time. With the team members behind him, he is bound to get into the main event picture, at one point.

With the performance that he delivered for the past couple of years, he deserves to get into the Universal Championship picture, once the beast incarnate gets rid of it.

OneIndia News