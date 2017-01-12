WWE: Real Reason behind Reigns and Strowman match at Wrestlemania 33

Bengaluru, Jan 12: As reported earlier, WWE is highly going with the idea of having a Roman Reigns Vs Braun Strowman feud that will culminate a huge match at Wrestlemania 33.

But, the decision has drawn some negative reaction from the fans. They thought Strowman is still not established as a singles competitor.

So, what’s the point of making the feud between him and the main babyface of Raw roster?

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the topic. They brought a same kind of feud from 2015 when Reigns had a rivalry with another giant, Big Show.

It was an utter failure from WWE’s point of view since the audience booed both the competitors. In the process, the effort to push Reigns went in vain.

According to the veteran wrestling journalists, WWE is going to the same direction in this feud, as well. This is the supposed reason behind Strowman’s recent dominant performance.

This is a desperate try to book him as the monstrous heel and square off against the ultimate babyface in the roster.

“It’s Roman Reigns vs. the big giant. Why do you think they did Roman Reigns vs. Big Show all those times? That’s how you get a babyface over, he’s gotta beat a big giant. It’s Vince McMahon 101.

"It didn’t work the first time [with Big Show], and he did it 55 more times. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t work, [Vince] just thinks it works.”

Vince McMahon still considers Reigns as a 'big draw’ for the company and hence he will not back down from his pet project of pushing him.

So, he will not listen of turning Reigns heel for a better reason. Previously, legends like Jim Ross, Stone Cold gave an idea of a heel turn to explore more opportunities for him.

However, Vince is still unmoved from his decision and hence Strowman is the most probable opponent for Reigns at Mania. There’s no confirmation whether the Universal title will be on the line in the match or not.

OneIndia News