Bengaluru, July 7: At this time, Alexa Bliss is the Raw women's champion and scheduled for her next title defense. At the Great Balls of Fire PPV, she will square off against Sasha Banks for the bout. The latter one has earned her opportunity by winning the number one contender gauntlet match on Raw.

Now, the Little Miss Bliss has all the momentum by her side and not likely to drop the title to The Boss, this early. According to the recent reports, the champion is over with the crowd, every time she shows up in an arena. So, the creative might just allow her to continue the championship reign.

With that being said, Alexa Bliss is already penciled to walk into Summerslam with the title around her waist. The question is that against whom she is going to defend the title at the biggest event of the summer.

The latest report from Wrestling Observer Live stated that the writers of Raw are intending to make an Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax match at the dual brand PPV. Previously, Sasha Banks was supposed to be the contender but since she is getting the opportunity earlier, Nia will fill up her void.

The reason behind this match is that both Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax are part of the next season of Total Divas on E Network. So, this bout will be used on the show, later to hype it up. Numerous such feuds were organized for the show purpose in recent times.

Recently, we have seen short segments featuring these two superstars. This is due to the reason that these will be used when the feud kicks off following the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Reports also suggested previously that a Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud was planned for this year's Summerslam. But, the Hugger One is out of momentum for a long time now. So, she will be kept out of the championship picture in the future.

This year, Summerslam will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the third year in a row. WWE will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the event, this year.

OneIndia News