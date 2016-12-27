WWE Raw results with video highlights: December 26

Chicago, Dec 27: WWE Raw came live last night from the All-State arena in Chicago, Illinois. This marked the last episode of the year 2016.

The Raw General Manager, Mick Foley was not present on the show since he took the night off. Hence, the Raw commissioner, Stephanie McMahon kicked off the night.

The arena went straight to chant CM Punk’s name not allowing Stephanie to talk. So, in turn, she insulted them by mentioning Punk’s loss at UFC debut in just 2 minutes and 15 seconds. Seth Rollins came out to interrupt her. He went on to insult her for protecting his husband, Triple H.

Roman Reigns joined them demanding actions from last week’s attack by Braun Strowman. So, Stephanie announced a match between Rollins and Strowman, later the night. Plus, Reigns will be facing a choice of her opponent.

Charlotte and Bayley had a confrontation in the middle of the ring where Bayley claimed that she has become the number one contender.

But, Charlotte claimed that her win from last week was a fluke since she was able to pull up her shoulder during referee’s count.

So, she was granted a rematch with special guest referee, Dana Brooke. With dirty tricks from Dana, the champion easily picked up the victory.

Braun Strowman faced Rollins in a match. Before the start of the match, he destroyed the Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, and Darren Young.

Rollins tried to put up a fight against the mountain of a man but Sami Zayn showed up in the middle of the match attacking Strowman.

The match got disqualified and they brawled outside the ring. Jericho showed up to hit Rollins with two Codebreakers, back to back.

In the main event, Roman Reigns faced off Kevin Owens for the US title. Jericho tried to interfere in between but Rollins showed up to neutralize him.

Reigns connected with the spear to retain his title. Furthermore, Reigns and Rollins shoved off Jeri-KO by hitting them with Pedigree and spear.

Also, the New Day got their rematch from Roadblock. The reigning champs defended successfully their titles.

Also, the Cruiserweights were seen in action where Neville showed an emphatic statement by attacking Swann from behind. Enzo-Cass also claimed retribution against Rusev and Lana.

OneIndia News