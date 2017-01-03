WWE Raw full results with video highlights: January 2

Florida, Jan 3: Last Night Monday Night Raw took place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida which kick-started the road to the Royal Rumble PPV.

The night was hyped up already with a returning Goldberg as we saw a promo before going straight into the show.

Mick Foley kicked off the night with a completely different look. He was talking about the Universal championship match at Royal Rumble PPV when Jeri-KO decided to interrupt him.

They start complaining about the shark cage when Stephanie McMahon came down to announce a match between KO and Rollins.

The loser will not be allowed in the main event of the night between Reigns and Jericho for the United States championship.

So, we got the opening contest between Owens and Rollins where the champion decided to take a breath and went outside to fetch the ring bell. He hit Rollins with it to get himself disqualified. So, Rollins picked up the win.

Later the night, on the main event KO was banned from ringside as the US championship match took place. Jericho connected with the codebreaker but was not able to get the pinfall.

He hit with the exposed turnbuckle, afterward and Reigns hit him with the spear to retain his championship.

Strowman face Sami Zayn in a last man standing match where he gave a vicious beatdown on Zayn throughout the match. At one point, Zayn was out and could not stand by referee’s ten-count to lose the contest.

Bayley faced Nia Jax in number one contender’s match. Sasha Banks interrupted to create the distraction as Bayley connected with the Bayley-to-belly to pin Jax. She will now face Charlotte for the title at Royal Rumble.

Cesaro was pinned by Karl Anderson in a singles contest. There were also a couple of matches from the Cruiserweight division. Alexander was pinned by Tony Nese.

TJP picked up the win against Kendrick via submission. Xavier Woods defeated Titus O’Neil in a singles contest.

KO hosted the first ever Kevin Owens show with the special guest Goldberg. The Icon came to the ring with his spectacular entrance and confronted Jeri-KO.

Paul Heyman interrupted to remind him of Lesnar also being in the Rumble match. Reigns and Strowman interrupted, further. Goldberg and Reigns connected with two spears to end the show.

OneIndia News