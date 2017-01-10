WWE Raw Fallout and Twitter reactions: January 9

Bengaluru, Jan 10: The stakes could not get any higher than this after The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels appeared on Monday Night Raw to hype up the Royal Rumble event.

To make things more interesting, The Undertaker will enter the Royal Rumble match on January 29th in San Antonio, Texas. This is for the first time after a long time Taker is willing to be back at the main event spot.

Shawn Michaels was also present on the show to promote his movie “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” produced by WWE Studios.

The fans loved to see the Sweet Chin music from the Heart Break Kidd. After Raw, Shawn was interviewed on the Fallout show where he was asked if he will visit the Royal Rumble PPV in his hometown.

He said he might appear at the event and will continue to show the fans how to stay away from the ring during retirement.

Chris Jericho picked up his first United States championship in his WWE career. So, he was quite excited about it.

After Raw, the celebration continued as we spotted team Chris and Kevin celebrating at the backstage area. Y2J said that the celebration will continue with his best friend.

Jack Gallagher invited Daiyavari in a Parley at 205 Live. On the Fallout show, the bonafide heel of the Cruiserweight division said that he accepts the challenge and will be present there tonight.

Plus, the road to Royal Rumble is getting bigger every week. Next week, Brock Lesnar is announced for the show from Little Rocks, Arkansas.

THAT WAS EMOTIONAL FOR ME! Note me & @StephMcMahon hovering like two teenagers in the background. #RAWNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/LySrIDdpRz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 10, 2017

How STACKED is this year's #RoyalRumble match going to be? #MammaMia — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 10, 2017

What does 2-time #RoyalRumble winner @ShawnMichaels have in store for the @WWEUniverse tonight on #RAW?! pic.twitter.com/m9yi1G3PjG — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017

Will THIS be the sight at the @Alamodome? Can The #Undertaker win the #RoyalRumble and go on to the main event of @WrestleMania?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/yW6OjVMA7B — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017

#HBK IN THE HOUSE! #MrWrestleMania @ShawnMichaels is LIVE in New Orleans on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/jMxoOUeIo5 — WWE (@WWE) January 10, 2017

BLESS THIS PHOTO. #RAW IS #JeriKO 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/vpOYaCIPup — Rosario (@WaDuRosario) January 10, 2017

VICTORY for @BigCassWWE, and the celebration begins in New Orleans! #RAW @ShawnMichaels @WWEAaLLday21 pic.twitter.com/hLUXWtcB3N — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017

So many messages, so much love! I'm excited too! #Emmalina #RAW pic.twitter.com/jqxYr2rK4I — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) January 10, 2017



The honour. The glory... to hold the hand of a true champion. #Raw #Laoch pic.twitter.com/fEmp8le2FQ — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 10, 2017

"The only BOSS in this room is ME!" - @StephMcMahon to @SashaBanksWWE after her demanding a tag team match... #RAW pic.twitter.com/xjKPEMYzUl — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 10, 2017

