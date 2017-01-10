WWE Raw Fallout and Twitter reactions: January 9

Shawn Michaels present on the show to promote his movie “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” produced by WWE Studios.

Written by: Raja
Bengaluru, Jan 10: The stakes could not get any higher than this after The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels appeared on Monday Night Raw to hype up the Royal Rumble event.

To make things more interesting, The Undertaker will enter the Royal Rumble match on January 29th in San Antonio, Texas. This is for the first time after a long time Taker is willing to be back at the main event spot.

Jericho became the new US champion (image courtesy WWE.com)
The fans loved to see the Sweet Chin music from the Heart Break Kidd. After Raw, Shawn was interviewed on the Fallout show where he was asked if he will visit the Royal Rumble PPV in his hometown.

He said he might appear at the event and will continue to show the fans how to stay away from the ring during retirement.

Chris Jericho picked up his first United States championship in his WWE career. So, he was quite excited about it.

After Raw, the celebration continued as we spotted team Chris and Kevin celebrating at the backstage area. Y2J said that the celebration will continue with his best friend.

Jack Gallagher invited Daiyavari in a Parley at 205 Live. On the Fallout show, the bonafide heel of the Cruiserweight division said that he accepts the challenge and will be present there tonight.

Plus, the road to Royal Rumble is getting bigger every week. Next week, Brock Lesnar is announced for the show from Little Rocks, Arkansas.

