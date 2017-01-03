WWE Raw Fall-out and Twitter reactions: January 2

Bengaluru, Jan 3: We have a big edition of WWE Raw last night where tensions were running among the superstars with Royal Rumble approaching towards us.

Goldberg’s appearance was much-anticipated since it was expected that his appearance was for the sole purpose of building up the road to Royal Rumble.

We went off the air knowing even bigger planning for next week. The Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels will return next week on Monday Night Raw. If that’s not all then WWE also addressed The Undertaker’s appearance for next week.

NEXT WEEK: WWE Hall of Famer @ShawnMichaels is LIVE on @WWE #RAW on @USA_Network!! @WWEStudios #HBK #MrWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wvv2A7sR4n — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017

NEXT WEEK: The #Undertaker returns to @WWE #RAW LIVE on @USA_Network! #TheDeadman #ThePhenom pic.twitter.com/rYG7XCRZtE — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017

On the WWE Network, we have a special show where Paul Heyman and JBL discussed current ongoing within the WWE.

They discussed the idea of bringing the Notorious, Conor McGregor to the WWE. Plus, Hulk Hogan’s name was also taken for a return. Heyman also suggested to cutting Raw down to two hours.

Will @TheNotoriousMMA go from @ufc to @WWE? @HeymanHustle and @JCLayfield sound off on #BringItToTheTable on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/Mdt1FgD7RE — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017

.@Rosenbergradio: "Yeah, I want [#RAW] to be 2 hours..."@HeymanHustle: "OK, you're entitled to your stupid opinion!" #BringItToTheTable pic.twitter.com/vZ8K6CQOss — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 3, 2017

Sami Zayn was already bruised from last week’s Raw. Plus, the amount of punishment he received during his Last Man standing match against Strowman was unthinkable.

Hence, he was taken to the local hospital In Tampa. Mick Foley was seen really angry with Strowman’s actions.

Rusev and Lana were spotted after Raw where the Bulgarian Brute said that Enzo is weak and can’t even compete inside the ring.

TJP challenged Neville in a match for tomorrow night’s 205 Live but Neville was seen unfazed with this match.



Here’re the Twitter reactions from last night:

Dear 2017,

Told ya 😏.#JustBayley #RAW — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 3, 2017

If you don't stand up for yourself then who will? — Sasha Bank$ (@SashaBanksWWE) January 3, 2017

New year same result. RUSEV WINS.....MACHKA 3 Big Good Cass 0 — Rusev MACHKA (@RusevBUL) January 3, 2017



@BraunStrowman...monster.@iLikeSamiZayn...one tough SOB. #Raw #LastManStanding https://t.co/oqLRY4Y2lp — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 3, 2017

TOMORROW on @WWE205Live: The return of @TajiriBuzzsaw, plus @MegaTJP vs. @WWENeville LIVE at 10/9c on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/MPbqguSCHk — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017

I can already hear the fans chanting my name on #RAW... #Emmalina pic.twitter.com/AF9PIDYatf — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) January 3, 2017

.@MikeTheMiz & @TheDeanAmbrose battle for the #ICTitle, plus @AJStylesOrg & @JohnCena sign their #RoyalRumble contract TOMORROW on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/yzu9EYvhju — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2017

.@Rosenbergradio: "Do you expect to see The #Undertaker at the #RoyalRumble?" #BringItToTheTable @JCLayfield @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/iVG5i18Qtl — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 3, 2017

The Sasha-Charlotte rivalry and many title changes: "Does this devalue the #RAW Women's Title?" - @Rosenbergradio #BringItToTheTable pic.twitter.com/mQmdFKTQWd — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 3, 2017

