WWE Raw Fall-out and Twitter reactions: January 2

Goldberg’s appearance was much-anticipated since it was expected that his appearance was for the sole purpose of building up the road to Royal Rumble.

Written by: Raja
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Bengaluru, Jan 3: We have a big edition of WWE Raw last night where tensions were running among the superstars with Royal Rumble approaching towards us.

Goldberg’s appearance was much-anticipated since it was expected that his appearance was for the sole purpose of building up the road to Royal Rumble.

Big returns were confirmed on Raw for next week (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)
Big returns were confirmed on Raw for next week (Image courtesy: WWE Twitter)

We went off the air knowing even bigger planning for next week. The Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels will return next week on Monday Night Raw. If that’s not all then WWE also addressed The Undertaker’s appearance for next week.

On the WWE Network, we have a special show where Paul Heyman and JBL discussed current ongoing within the WWE.

They discussed the idea of bringing the Notorious, Conor McGregor to the WWE. Plus, Hulk Hogan’s name was also taken for a return. Heyman also suggested to cutting Raw down to two hours.

Sami Zayn was already bruised from last week’s Raw. Plus, the amount of punishment he received during his Last Man standing match against Strowman was unthinkable.

Hence, he was taken to the local hospital In Tampa. Mick Foley was seen really angry with Strowman’s actions.

Rusev and Lana were spotted after Raw where the Bulgarian Brute said that Enzo is weak and can’t even compete inside the ring.

TJP challenged Neville in a match for tomorrow night’s 205 Live but Neville was seen unfazed with this match.

Here’re the Twitter reactions from last night:


OneIndia News

Read more about:

wwe, wwe raw, sports

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017, 12:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 