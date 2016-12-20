WWE Raw Fall-out and Twitter reaction: December 19

The stipulation of the steel shark cage came as a big surprise to the WWE fans. After Raw went off the air, the cage played a big role in a brawl that took place in the dark segment.

Ohio, Dec 20: Another edition of WWE Raw took place last night with a big match for the Royal Rumble PPV announcing.

Reigns and Rollins reunited after Raw (Image courtesy: wwe.com)
After the cameras stopped rolling Owens and Jericho came back to the ring to attack Rollins and Reigns.

Meanwhile, they recovered and fought back. The shark cage was lowered down and they put Jericho into the cage.

Owens went to help his buddy but he too got locked inside the ring. With Jeri-KO locked in inside the cage, Reigns and Rollins played up and down with the cage.

They finally unlocked them after lowering it. Owens and Jericho escaped through the ramp after destroying the decorations.

A big time main event was announced for tomorrow night’s Smackdown. Dean Ambrose will take on Luke Harper with the Wyatt family standing in Harper’s corner.

WWE also announced the main event of tomorrow night’s 205 Live. It will be the team of Neville and Bryan Kendrick taking on the team of TJP and Rich Swann.

WWE also revealed the new Raw tag team championship. On the Fallout show, Sheamus & Cesaro posed for a photo-shoot with the brand new title. Hopefully, their differences will be wiped out, soon.

Furthermore, Bayley was seen all smiling over her three consecutive victories over the Raw Women’s champion, Charlotte. It looks like WWE is trying to put Bayley on the title picture from now onwards.

Here’s the twitter reaction from last night’s Raw:

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 13:45 [IST]
