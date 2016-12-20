WWE Raw Fall-out and Twitter reaction: December 19

Ohio, Dec 20: Another edition of WWE Raw took place last night with a big match for the Royal Rumble PPV announcing.

The stipulation of the steel shark cage came as a big surprise to the WWE fans. After Raw went off the air, the cage played a big role in a brawl that took place in the dark segment.

After the cameras stopped rolling Owens and Jericho came back to the ring to attack Rollins and Reigns.

Meanwhile, they recovered and fought back. The shark cage was lowered down and they put Jericho into the cage.

They put Jericho back in the cage lmao pic.twitter.com/O9VtAYSAaX — Joey (@briebelIas) December 20, 2016

Owens went to help his buddy but he too got locked inside the ring. With Jeri-KO locked in inside the cage, Reigns and Rollins played up and down with the cage.

They finally unlocked them after lowering it. Owens and Jericho escaped through the ramp after destroying the decorations.

A big time main event was announced for tomorrow night’s Smackdown. Dean Ambrose will take on Luke Harper with the Wyatt family standing in Harper’s corner.

Don't miss @TheDeanAmbrose vs. @LukeHarperWWE LIVE TOMORROW NIGHT on @WWE #SDLive on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/nOJngEgvnJ — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2016

WWE also announced the main event of tomorrow night’s 205 Live. It will be the team of Neville and Bryan Kendrick taking on the team of TJP and Rich Swann.

Don't miss @WWENeville & @MrBrianKendrick taking on @GottaGetSwann & @MegaTJP LIVE on @WWE205Live tomorrow on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/GAoqp8Pec1 — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2016

WWE also revealed the new Raw tag team championship. On the Fallout show, Sheamus & Cesaro posed for a photo-shoot with the brand new title. Hopefully, their differences will be wiped out, soon.

Furthermore, Bayley was seen all smiling over her three consecutive victories over the Raw Women’s champion, Charlotte. It looks like WWE is trying to put Bayley on the title picture from now onwards.

Here’s the twitter reaction from last night’s Raw:

Hey guys remember that one time? Or the THIRD time? 😏 3-0, Champ. (I'm winning) https://t.co/H7YiDiHSI1 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) December 20, 2016

Tonight I stand up for every little girl & woman that has been called a bad name...... #Raw @WWE pic.twitter.com/ntC65Y06Bl — Lana (@LanaWWE) December 20, 2016

That was a long 45 minutes. @VinceMcMahon called it the greatest rib in history of the business https://t.co/UcgZlpdSX6 — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) December 20, 2016

NEXT WEEK: @JohnCena returns to @WWE #SDLive, LIVE from Chicago! @USA_Network #HustleLoyaltyRespect pic.twitter.com/BrBU9cFFYR — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2016

CONTROVERSY: Did @MsCharlotteWWE get her right shoulder up before the 3-count? @WWEGraves @MichaelCole #RAW @ItsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/jZEzEMxenD — WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2016

"How DARE you mock @MsCharlotteWWE!" - @WWEGraves#WOOO #RAW @ItsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/WknWFZJ1s3 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 20, 2016

