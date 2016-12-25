WWE: Randy Orton hints to turn his back on the Wyatt family in future

Bengaluru, Dec 25: Randy Orton was sidelined from the WWE during the beginning of this year with an injury.

He returned to the company to feature in the Summerslam match against Brock Lesnar. After that, he was slotted into a program with Bray Wyatt which changed his character complexion, entirely.

The shocker happened after No Mercy PPV where he was unable to defeat the Eater of the World and the decided to join his family.

With the inclusion of the Apex predator into their flock, the Wyatts are stronger than ever becoming the new tag team champions on the brand.

Recently, Randy Orton appeared in an interview with Bleacherreport.com where he opened up about working with the most bizarre faction in the WWE, today. Randy started by saying,

"I'm working with guys who are fun to work with. This whole angle with The Wyatt Family, I'm really enjoying it.

At first, I wasn't quite sure, but now that we're in the middle of it and, you know, me and Bray and Luke are tag champs, everything's feeling right. And I get to do what I do best, and that's a heel”

The inevitable question came when he was asked about turning on Bray Wyatt somewhere down the road.

He said that it might happen someday but as for now, they will be looking dominate the blue brand in a combined way.

“We've never touched, and somewhere down the line, I'm sure that'll happen too. But for right now, you know, for the next long while, I see my future being with them and us dominating SmackDown.”

The 12 time WWE World champion also said that he is enjoying working with these new guys in the locker room. They bring something to the table which was not the case before the WWE Draft.

“Each week is a little different. It's not getting stale. You know, nothing against Sheamus, but it's not working Sheamus every night for six months. You know what I'm saying? Like American Alpha.

"I've been working live events with these guys and Kane against me, Luke and Bray. And they're just amazing.

"They're so smooth. And they've got that heart that you're talking about, and it's making me have a little more heart because I'm in there with guys who feel that way.”

