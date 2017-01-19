WWE: Randy Orton fought with a fan during gym session

Bengaluru, Jan 19: News broke out in the social media, yesterday which suggested that Randy Orton had an altercation with a fan.

According to NEA Report, Randy Orton was having his gym session in the Trim Gym while a fan went to him for taking a picture. But, Orton got irate over this and had some verbal confrontation with him.

The fan’s name is Anthony Martin who was a local business professional. He too was present at the gym with his friends for attending a session. Before taking the picture he asked Randy if he was okay with it.

The Viper only showed a fist to him and pointed out that he could not hear since the headphones were on.

Martin then took the photo of him which left Randy infuriated.

“He saw me snap the picture and came up to me, got in my face and said, 'What the f**k are you doing? I said no ***damn pictures! Are you f***ing stupid? I said, 'No. You said you couldn’t hear me.”

He further said that he wanted to delete the shot but Randy continued with slangs: “Still in my face, I said no disrespect. If you want, I can delete it.

"He said, Yeah. F***ing delete it! I said, okay, seriously, no disrespect. He later said to my friends, f***k it, Keep the f***ing picture. Enjoy your workout.”

Anthony’s friend added to the situation saying: “Randy came over to Anthony, grabbed his hand and was belittling Anthony and pretty much was saying m’fer this, m’fer that.”

Randy Orton responded via Twitter. His tweets read:

Apparently I hurt a fans feelings when I told him to F off at the gym yesterday. That's news? Been happening for 15 years. #getalife — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

I paid to train. In between every set, I can't take pics. He needs to suck it the F up and go to the gym to train not be a fan boy. https://t.co/I8rFn5N8qO — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 18, 2017

Anthony is reportedly a bank manager in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He seemed to get carried away after spotting the twelve time WWE World champion in front of his eyes.

However, the Apex Predator might have lost his patience a little bit since he has to deal situations like this, almost every day.

OneIndia News