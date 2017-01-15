WWE: PWI declares Achievement Awards 2016 winners’ names

Bengaluru, Jan 15: The Pro-Wrestling Illustrated Awards is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the pro-wrestling industry.

Recently, they declared the winners of all categories for the year 2016. This marked the 44th edition of the award which saw AJ Styles bagging the top prize with a big margin from other nominees.

PWI declared that the Phenomenal One was voted the “Wrestler of the Year” 2016 award, sweeping 51% of votes.

In contrary, the franchise of the WWE, Roman Reigns won the “Most hated superstar of the year” award which again indicates the major fan backlash that Reigns earns being the top babyface of the company.

AJ Styles also received the award of the 'Match of the year’ award for his match against john Cena at Summerslam.

His matches against John Cena at Money in the Bank, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns and Chris Jericho was also top notches in the category which summoned a major amount of votes. Take a look at the winners from the other categories.

• Rookie – Nia Jax

• Inspirational – Bayley

• Most Improved – The Miz

• Comeback – Goldberg

• Woman – Charlotte Flair

• Feud – Charlotte and Sasha Banks

• Most Popular – Shinsuke Nakamura

• Tag Team – The New Day

AJ Styles has been voted the superstar of the year 2016 in almost all the polls conducted on the internet.

He indeed had a career year after debuting back at last year’s Royal Rumble. He had some top notch feuds against Jericho, Cena, and Ambrose.

Cena and his rivalry are certainly one of the best from last year which produced quality matches at MITB and Summerslam.

The next WWE PPV i.e. Royal Rumble is all set to witness the third singles bout between Cena and Styles for the WWE championship.

Since, Cena has lost the earlier two matches, this time it’s his chance to win the third encounter and his 16th World championship.

Either Cena or Styles is the rumoured opponent of the Undertaker at Wrestlemania.

