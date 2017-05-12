WWE: Potential schedule and planning around John Cena's return

Bengaluru, May 12: After Wrestlemania 33, John Cena went on an expected hiatus. It was due to some big time Hollywood projects. "The Wall" was amongst them which has just released in the theaters. At this time, he is extremely busy for the promotion purpose of the movie.

Massive blow for Extreme Rules PPV

Once its release is done, he is supposed to be busy for some new projects over the next month, as well. Already, a new comedy venture featuring him and Shaquille O’Neil has been confirmed, recently.

With that being said, the speculation is when will the franchise of the WWE be back, finally? There’s no confirmed date in answer to that question. However, a report from Inquisitr.com was able to throw some light on it.

It suggested that John Cena will be done with film commitments at the end of June. So, a potential return is expected at that point, next month.

WWE Smackdown will be hosting the Money in the Bank PPV during the end of June. So, he is said to be the surprise appearance on the show that will take place in St. Louis, Missouri.

In case, he can’t make an appearance there, he will show up once the PPV is done. Apparently, no delaying is expected around the return since he will stay here until Summerslam in August after which he will be Hollywood bound, again.

So, the availability of the franchise player will be only for two months. He is said to be working on some big matches for the time. Two potential plans were suggested by the source.

First one is a programme with Baron Corbin and the second one is to pursue the world championship to break the record of Ric Flair. Now, considering that he will soon go onto another hiatus, the second option is not probably happening.

Hence, the first one is much viable at the moment. Corbin is slated for a big push before the Summerslam PPV and what better way to put him over by pitting him against the 16-time world champion.

As stated earlier, once this program gets finished, Cena will be out of the WWE, again. The current listings indicate that he will not be back before the Survivor Series PPV in the month of November.

OneIndia News