WWE: Possible result of women’s division match on Backlash PPV

Bengaluru, May 21: The six-woman tag team match at the Backlash PPV was made official on this week’s Smackdown Live.

The three members of the Welcoming Committee, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina would take on the team of Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

Now, as per the recent reports, there are major twists and turns waiting for this matchup. The creative are said to be split with Charlotte’s recent face turn.

The abrupt change of character might harm her in the long run. So, she is supposed to back to her heel persona at Backlash, again.

So, The Queen will backstab her partners in the match. She will either backstab then by attacking from behind or leaving them high and dry in between the match. As a result, The Welcoming Committee will pick up the victory.

Now, the writers are pretty high with the heel faction created on the Smackdown division. In particular, they are willing to give Carmella a major push following the Backlash PPV.

She has already pinned the champion once on this week’s Smackdown and it might happen a second time at the PPV. It would certainly earn her the opportunity to face Naomi for the championship in the near future.

Apparently, the faction created for this sole purpose to give Carmella the needed push. The officials are extremely happy with her work ethics and intend to establish her as the next bonafide heel just like Alexa Bliss.

The fact that she is working without her boyfriend, Big Cass on a different brand has also worked in his favour.

Carmella disclosed in a recent interview how Triple H praised her by stating: "When Hunter told me he said the reason why you're not going with them is because you have the ability to make it on your own, you're not just a hype girl for Cass and Enzo. You're not, I see more in you, you have more potential and you're gonna be fine on your own."

The Princess of Staten Island was initially scheduled to hold the title at Wrestlemania 33. But, the plans were changed, abruptly.

Now that the Welcoming Committee will keep on rolling, the day is not far behind when she will stand in front of us with the title around her waist.

OneIndia News