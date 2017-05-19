WWE: Possible main event of the Money in the Bank PPV in June

Bengaluru, May 19: At this time, the WWE championship will be up for grabs at the upcoming Smackdown-exclusive PPV, Backlash on May 21st. the reigning champion, Randy Orton will defend the title against a rookie opponent, Jinder Mahal.

Although Mahal is getting a big push since WWE is targeting the mainstream audience from India, it is not expected that he will become the new champion at Backlash. The “Maharaja” still does not possess the calibre to be called the prime title holder in the company.

Being a WWE champion does not mean that one only holds the title. Rather, he becomes the face of the company and the American fans would hardly accept Mahal. So, it’s almost confirmed that Orton will walk out as the defending the title, successfully.

Now, that leads us to Orton’s next opponent at the next PPV, Money in the Bank. The reports from 434.com suggest that a returning Rusev will take the spot after Backlash. At this time, he is nagging a shoulder injury which forced him to undergo a surgery before Wrestlemania.

However, he is recovering quickly and got traded to Smackdown Live during the Superstar Shakeup. On his first promo afterwards, he demanded a title match, upon return at the Money in the Bank PPV.

The source confirmed that a major push will be waiting for Rusev once he shows up on the blue brand. So, it would not take a long time for him to land straight into the main event picture, for the very first time.

Pitting Rusev against Randy Orton would also maintain the heel Vs babyface scenario. Plus, this would be a fresh feud that WWE fans have never witnessed.

I'm just tired...... After all I've done I have NEVER had a championship match. I was undefeated for a year! Now it's My way or the highway — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) April 26, 2017

Really !?!? A question pool ! You are pathetic @shanemcmahon and @WWEDanielBryan but remember this time is my way or the highway https://t.co/WLOJgRRp6u — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) April 26, 2017

Can't wait to go back home to Bulgaria if my REQUEST for championship match is not met. @wwe — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) April 27, 2017

So, Randy Orton Vs Rusev for the WWE championship is almost guaranteed to happen at the main event of Money in the Bank.The PPV will take place on June 18th at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The interesting thing would be how the show-runners, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan would entertain the demands made by the heel, Rusev.

As you can see from the given tweets, The Bulgarian Brute is continuing with his pledge. So, this demand should be continued after he returns. The storyline is expected to kick-start on TV from next week onwards.

OneIndia News