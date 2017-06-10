WWE: Plans with Intercontinental Championship at Great Balls of Fire PPV

Bengaluru, June 10: The Miz has become a seven-time Intercontinental champion at this past Extreme Rules PPV.

No one has held the prestigious championship more than the Hollywood A-lister except Chris Jericho. Being the veteran heel performer that the Miz is, he needed to hold the title, badly in order to build its prestige.

The audience was quite rightfully chanting “You Deserve It” when he showed up for a championship celebration on this week’s Raw.

The previous run by Dean Ambrose turned out to be an awful one despite him being a fighting champion.

Now, the feud between Ambrose and The Miz is ongoing for quite sometimes now. It started at the end of 2016 when both of them was part of the Smackdown roster. They went at it again after coming to the flagship show of Raw during the Superstar Shakeup.

So, the rivalry is quite stretched and should not get extended with another PPV match. The repeated matchups will make the audience boring with same contents. Hence, we might get a triple threat match at the Great Balls of Fire PPV.

The Miz will defend it against Dean Ambrose and the newly found superstar in the mix, Elias Samson.

The ongoing bad blood between Samson and Ambrose will help to build up the matchup for the next Raw-exclusive PPV on July 9th.

Samson, the latest inclusion of the Raw roster has already engaged in physical altercations with the Lunatic Fringe hinting a possible feud between these two. The Miz disqualified Ambrose in their match, two weeks ago.

Furthermore, The IC Champion also showed up in a segment featuring Ambrose and Samson giving the later one the upper hand, this week. The distraction allowed the former NXT star to put Ambrose down with his finishing manoeuvre.

This storyline might be continued in the upcoming weeks to make the triple threat match in July. Under the no disqualification rule, it will be easy for the Miz to continue his “Intercontinental championship comeback tour”.

