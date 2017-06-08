WWE: Plans for John Cena after he comebacks on July 4

Bengaluru, June 8: For the past few weeks, the rumour mill was filled with anticipation for John Cena returning to Smackdown, earlier than expected. Later, the franchise player himself fuelled it up claiming that he will be back in the month of July.

During the last episode of Smackdown Live, WWE has finally confirmed the same stating that the former WWE Champion is returning on July 4th episode.

Following the announcement, the hype up for the same was done with the following statement released on the company's official website: “The Fourth of July, a time for family, friends, fireworks … and JOHN CENA!"

The Cenation Leader will return to WWE when SmackDown LIVE airs on Independence Day. Cena has not been seen on WWE television since WrestleMania 33 when he famously proposed to Nikki Bella.

What will the 16-time World Champion have to say about the state of the blue brand upon his return? Find out on SmackDown LIVE on the Fourth of July.”

As per reports from wweleaks.org, the Cenation Leader will be inserted into the main event picture upon comeback. He will start a feud against Jinder Mahal for the WWE championship.

This is another clear indication that The Maharaja is set to retain his title at the Money in the Bank PPV against Randy Orton.

The reign of Mahal is not supposed to end anytime soon considering he will have an India tour as the title-holder.

The source has also claimed that John Cena will be the one to end the championship reign of Jinder Mahal defeating him at a certain point during the summer.

Most probably, these two is going to feature in the main event of Summerslam. The win will earn him a record 17-time world championship which is more than anybody in the history of pro-wrestling.

Since, this time Cena is supposed to stay with the company for a bit longer until this year’s end, the creative intends to hand him one more title reign to break Ric Flair’s record.

OneIndia News