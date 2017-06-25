WWE: Plannings for 'Ambulance Match' between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman

Bengaluru, June 25: On last Monday Night Raw, we have witnessed a confrontation between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

The former one was out to declare himself as the number one contender for the Universal Championship at Summerslam. This made the original contender furious and he had every right to interrupt.

The face-off turned out to be a heated one as we got a matchup between them, later the night. Quite surprisingly, Roman Reigns suffered a loss in singles contests which are very unusual.

While cutting the promo, he declared that he is unbeaten in one-on-one matches but moments later he was forced to swallow his own words.

Moreover, the loss was a clean one with no physical interferences. Braun Strowman arrived in the arena during the match via the tron to distract Reigns a bit. This allowed Joe to lock in the Coquina Clutch and pick up the win.

Afterward, Strowman proposed an Ambulance Match between him and Reigns at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. Later, this match was made official by WWE which will be one of the main events of the show.

In addition, the recent reports are suggesting that the match will be made a number one contenders match for the Universal Title.

While Reigns declared himself as the contender, we should not forget that Strowman was the original one to face Brock Lesnar for the championship on July 9th.

It is being speculated that this inevitable match which got abandoned due to Strowman suffering an injury will be held at the Summerslam PPV.

A possible interference is expected from The Undertaker which will allow the Monster Among Men to pick up the win and face the beast incarnate at the biggest event of the summer.

On the other hand, WWE Universe will be thrilled to witness the return of the Undertaker who will feature in the match card of Summerslam, as well.

The much-anticipated rematch between Roman Reigns and the Undertaker will take place at the Dual Brand PPV in August.

There's no doubt that Samoa Joe has all the momentum by his side, for now. But, there's no way that Brock Lesnar is going to lose the championship, this early.

He is the favorite to walk out of the championship match at the Great Balls of Fire and then go on to defend it again at Summerslam.

