WWE: Planning for Heel-Turn Dolph Ziggler

Bengaluru, Jan 8: The much-anticipated heel turn of Dolph Ziggler finally took place on Smackdown Live.

After failing to win the WWE championship in a triple threat match, he was put into a singles match against Baron Corbin.

He came up short to win this one, as well. Out of pure frustrations, Ziggler hit the superkick on Kalisto who was out in the ring to save him from Corbin’s post-match attack.

He left the ring after that keeping us in confusion whether the heel turn was legit or not. But, moments after that, he appeared in the backstage and involved in a backstage brawl with Apollo Crews which cemented the character shift for him.

Although the WWE fans were expecting Ziggler to turn heel for months now, this one came out of nowhere.

This is the unpredictability of the WWE storyline which we love. This further gave a whole lot of options to the creative to come up with new ideas.

As per recent rumours, Ziggler will continue to be an effective heel on the Smackdown Live roster. Ringsidenews.com reported that it was a much-needed career change for him which will be good for him on a long-term note. We will be seeing his heel tactics ongoing for the betterment of his character.

He might get into a feud with both Kalisto and Apollo Crews, from now on. Also, he will be a great option as Ambrose’s challenger for the Intercontinental championship once he is done with the Miz. It means he will be getting another opportunity to the IC title in the future.

Also, if AJ Styles retains the WWE championship at Royal Rumble, he can be the next opponent for him.

This also ensures a face turn for the Phenomenal One which is also on the card for quite a while. On the other hand, if John Cena wins the title then he might become a temporary contender for the WWE championship, as well.

OneIndia News