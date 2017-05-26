WWE planning first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match

Bengaluru, May 26: WWE has started a tradition of giving the female superstars of the company more opportunities with the name of Women's Revolution. With that being intact, we have seen Charlotte and Sasha Banks main eventing a PPV inside the Hell in a Cell structure, last year.

Following this was a plethora of more like Tables match, Iron Man Match, Falls Count Anywhere matches or a Steel Cage Match. These have given chances to the women in the company to show what they are capable of inside the squared circle.

If recent reports are to be believed then another blockbuster announcement might be just around the corner. As first broken by Pro Wrestling Sheet, we might get to see the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, next month.

On the 25th of June, we will witness the Smackdown-exclusive PPV, Money in the Bank where six superstars will fight it out for the briefcase hanging above the ring. The one to win it will also earn the right to have a WWE championship match, anytime he wants.

The same concept will be utilized for the women's division, as well with the winner getting a chance to the Smackdown women’s title. The source did not disclose more details around it but it confirmed that there will be two ladder matches on that night for both men and women.

Since, a championship match has already been announced between Naomi and the future number one contender, only the remaining four women from the division might compete in the match. This year the exciting PPV will take place at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

This year will be the first time when only Smackdown superstars will fight it out for the briefcase. So, quite evidently, the WWE championship match and the title match will take up more superstars making a void for the rest of the card.

Hence, it's evident that the creative has to come up with some innovative ideas in order to utilise all the superstars present in the locker room. Making a match for the women’s money in the bank will certainly be interesting as well as card-filler for the company.

OneIndia News