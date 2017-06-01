WWE planning an India tour with Jinder Mahal as the WWE champion

Bengaluru, June 1: WWE wanted to shift the spotlight on them by letting Jinder Mahal hold the WWE Championship at Backlash.

They were successful on the move since the whole pro-wrestling industry left talking with this move. Everyone seemed to have their own opinion with this one making it the number one topic.

The question, however, is this for how long Jinder will be able to remain the champion on the blue brand? Reports previously surfaced that the low ratings might force him to drop it back to Orton in the near future.

However, All Wrestling News assured all the Indian fans stating that there’s no need to panic, right now.

The Maharaja is set to have a long title reign, for sure. WWE will keep him a champion for the entire span of summer. If the good times continue then he is not leaving it until September.

The main reason behind this is the company’s strategy to get into the Indian market with the homeland boy as the champion. In order to do so, a tour to India is bound to happen in the near future.

The schedule of the event has not been notified. It is likely that it should be announced before or after the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam.

The crowd of India will surely love to see Jinder coming here with the prime championship in hand. They have not experienced it, before. The move will surely increase WWE program’s popularity in this region.

Meanwhile, Jinder became the first champion with no official merchandise available for him in the company.

Later, WWEShop.com unveiled the first-ever t-shirt featuring Jinder. It has written the “Modern Day Maharaja” on it with an elephant picture.

Since WWE merchandise store is available in India, the t-shirt is gettable here, too. The apparel will cost $24.99 which is Rs. 1737, approximately.

The first time Jinder will be defending his championship will be at the Money in the Bank PPV. Randy Orton will get his title rematch at the PPV on June 4th.

OneIndia News