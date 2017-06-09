WWE: Planning for Alexa Bliss and the Raw Women’s Championship

Bengaluru, June 9: Despite all the prime superstars present on the Raw roster, the Alexa Bliss moving to the brand turned out to be the biggest entry. She is on top her game ever since coming to the flagship brand.

So, the creative crowned her with the women's title for a definite reason. In the latest notation on his blog, the veteran commentator Jim Ross stated that The Little Miss Bliss might be the greatest one present on Raw.

Comparing her with the great Buddy Rogers, he said: “I compared Alexa Bliss’ personality and 'feel’ to that of the late. great Buddy Rogers who was an undersized blonde who had miles of charisma and who people put their eyes on the minute that the original 'Nature Boy’ walked through the curtain.

"Alexa has that same 'I can't take my eyes off of her’ persona or so it seems. She and Bayley had a tough assignment with Kendo stick stipulation but they persevered”.

Now that Alexa is done with Bayley, she is set to get her next challenge. It is expected that she will be defending the title at the Great Balls of Fire PPV in July.

There has been no confirmation about her next opponent, till now. But, the brewing situation between her and Nia Jax on Raw suggests that these will feature in the next Raw women's championship match.

This will be quite an interesting matchup considering both of these are heel characters. The Universal title match at the PPV will also be contested between two bonafide heels.

Also, last week on Raw, we have seen Mickie James and Dana Brooke being added to the equation. It indicates that the title match might be made a fatal 4 way including these two. More updates regarding the same will be given on the next episode of Raw.

However, there's no way that The Wicked Witch is dropping the title in this contest. Sasha Banks is going to be her opponent at Summerslam who is the one to dethrone her from the title reign.

OneIndia News