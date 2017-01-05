WWE plan big with Cesaro going forward in 2017

Bengaluru, Jan 5: During WWE Draft, a number of superstars were said to be benefitted. Cesaro was one of them.

However, he was never taken to the title picture to the much disgust of the 'Cesaro Section’.

A big portion of the WWE universe agree with the fact that he might be the most talented worker in the WWE locker room, today but never got the chance as per potential.

He was very vocal during that time demanding a trade to Smackdown Live. He directly took a shot to Stephanie McMahon not valuing a talent like him.

This also hinted that a trade might be on the card depending on the storyline. The fans thought that the 'outspoken’ one was punished by being kept to the red brand.

Even though Daniel Bryan campaigned on twitter to get him on board for Smackdown, the trade did not take place.

Now, a recent report from wrestletalktv.com suggested that Cesaro staying on Raw is nothing to do with any punishment. But, it is a slow process of bringing Cesaro to the main event spotlight.

The source says that WWE creative is thinking of rewarding Cesaro for the consistency in his performance over the years.

As a result of it, the team of Sheamus-Cesaro was crowned the new tag team champions by defeating the longest reigning tag team champions in the history of WWE, the New Day.

They earned the spot by surpassing teams like Gallows-Anderson or Enzo-Cass present on Raw. They will be holding the titles for quite sometimes from now on before splitting.

Inquisitr.com reported that this tag team formation is a launching pad for both Cesaro and Sheamus. When their team will fall apart, they will be solidified as singles competitors, as well.

The chemistry between Cesaro and Sheamus has been so well, ever since they were forced to team up.

This even was able to bring out the best out of Sheamus, also. With the tag titles on the hand, Cesaro won’t be moving to Smackdown, as of now. Rather, we can expect big things in 2017.

OneIndia News