WWE personality and E News host Maria Menounos diagnosed with brain tumor

Bengaluru, July 5: The world of USA sports and entertainment was saddened with the news of E News host Maria Menounos diagnosed with brain tumor. The WWE fans are quite aware of this pretty face who has appeared in the company on several occasions.

She herself disclosed the heart-breaking news on social media platforms and stepped down from her position at E News.

After the diagnosis was confirmed, she gave an interview to the People Magazine and stated the following about her current situation:

“I’d been getting lightheaded on set and having headaches. My speech has gotten slurred and I was having difficulty reading the teleprompter.”

We can often see Maria covering the bigger WWE events on a regular basis. She has been a WWE fan from his childhood and grabbed the opportunity after E Network and WWE made a partnership. She started covering the WWE products in the year 2009 and that continued, till date.

Maria Menounos is a regular face when it comes to Summerslam or Wrestlemania events. She was one of the guests at the 33rd edition of Wrestlemania in Orlando, Florida, as well.

With the amount of time he spent with the backstage superstars and crew, till now, she is being considered as part of the extended WWE family.

First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers and support. It's been a crazy time… https://t.co/g1nhnDeJcO — maria menounos (@mariamenounos) July 3, 2017

So, it’s quite evident that WWE took their official website to address the matter stating that in order to look after her health, the renowned E-News personality has taken hiatus from her duties. The company wished her a speedy recovery.

Maria herself left a message for her followers on Instagram,

“First I wanna say thank you all for the well wishes, prayers, and support. It's been a crazy time here in our home. I want you all to know that I'm ok! Seriously I'm recovering well and should be as good as new very very soon!

Luckily I don't need any further treatments but I can't say the same about my mom. So please keep her in your prayers.”

In case you don’t know at Wrestlemania 28, Maria competed in a match teaming up with Kelly Kelly to take on the team of Beth Phoenix and Eve Torres.

Her mother is also battling with brain cancer and both are recovering at home. We wish her all the best in her journey to be back in business in full health.

OneIndia News