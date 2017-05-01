WWE Payback 2017 results with video highlights

San Jose (California), May 1: This year marked the 5th edition of WWE's annual tradition of the Payback PPV. Although it was a Raw-exclusive show, the match card has witnessed a couple of matches featuring Smackdown Live superstars.

Overall, two title changes took place at the event with a shocking heel-turn. Check out the full results from the WWE Payback PPV that was hosted by the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Kick-off show results

Enzo-Cass Vs Gallows-Anderson

Enzo and Big Cass defeated Gallows-Anderson to make a bold statement. They might go ahead to claim the Raw tag team championships.

The Miz TV with special guest Finn Balor

The Miz blasted Balor for getting injured the day after he won the Universal championship at Summerslam. This led Balor to put the A-lister down with a series of moves. He further stated that he is coming for the Universal championship to close the Payback kick off.

Main show results

Kevin Owens Vs Chris Jericho (United States championship)

Quite surprisingly, Chris Jericho won the title match to become a two-time United States champion by locking in his pendant move, Walls of Jericho. He is now part of Smackdown Live where we will learn about his future following Payback.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (Raw tag team championship)

The Hardy Boyz retained the tag titles after Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb off the top rope. After the match, Sheamus and Cesaro attacked the champions from behind to turn into heels.

Randy Orton Vs Bray Wyatt (House of Horrors WWE championship match)

The first segment of this match was pre-taped in a strange scary house. The fight ended as we saw Orton magically disappeared from it and Bray headed to the arena with a limo. Orton and Wyatt locked horns inside the squared circle, again. The WWE champion capitalized with an RKO but Jinder Mahal attacked him from behind. He hit him with the stolen WWE title, twice. Wyatt connected with the Sister Abigail to pick up the win.

Seth Rollins Vs Samoa Joe

Rollins sought his Payback against the man who nearly cost him this year’s Wrestlemania. He defeated Samoa Joe with his new finishing maneuver to continue his momentum after Wrestlemania.

Neville Vs Austin Aries (WWE Cruiserweight championship)

Neville retained the title via disqualification. Austin Aries locked in the Last Chancery and Neville shoved the referee off out of desperation. This led the official to abandon the match.

Bayley Vs Alexa Bliss (WWE Raw women’s championship)

Another title change took place as Alexa Bliss created history by becoming the first woman to hold both the Raw and Smackdown women’s championships. The "five feet of fury" sent Bayley into the post and followed it with a DDT to walk out with the title of Bayley’s hometown.

Roman Reigns Vs Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman won the main event of the night which turned out to be a brutal contest. The mountain among men delivered two running power slam to earn a clean pinfall win against the Big Dog. After the match, he delivered another onslaught attack on Reigns as the crowd loudly cheered his actions.

