WWE: Paige writes a long love letter to Alberto Del Rio

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Paige’s affair with former WWE superstar, Alberto Del Rio is now known to the whole world. But, it looks like she is literally getting addicted to the Mexican Aristocrat, day by day.

She generally posts love quotes to her love in her social media accounts. But, this time she had posted an entire love letter on her twitter account.

Due to the Total Divas reality TV show, we are getting to see more of their relationship, these days.

Paige is not at all good when it comes to relationships and we have seen it for a couple of times on the show. But, ever since she had fallen in love with Del Rio, her world has been turned upside down.

She admitted on Total Divas that she can’t stop talking about the former WWE champion. He has been a huge difference maker in her life.

Despite the age difference between them, they act like kids when seen together. Now, on a recent twitter post, Paige has expressed her love to Del Rio in an illustrious fashion. Check it out here:

Caution. Love post. @VivaDelRio pic.twitter.com/eVhr0UHtUB — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 20, 2016

However, since they have been engaged, they had to bear a tremendous amount of backlash from their families as well as the WWE.

Del Rio was already a married man and he was accused of domestic violence by her wife. He left the WWE in that due course and is still dealing with the lawsuit.

Always supporting each other.. I love the way he looks at me. Can't wait to see him.. we go through hell coming out holding hands always.. pic.twitter.com/lf38avUDyh — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 20, 2016

Furthermore, Paige has proposed to Del Rio in a live event in an independent wrestling show. The couple announced their engagement, afterward and also said they are planning to get married, perhaps after Del Rio is done with his first marriage.

But, Paige’s family is still not okay with their relationship and does not want her to get married to Del Rio.

Paige’s co-workers in the WWE locker room were also stunned after she introduced him at a party that led her into an awkward situation in the company.

She is still in bad books of WWE and her future is in serious jeopardy.

OneIndia News