WWE: Paige responds to breakup rumour with Alberto Del Rio

Bengaluru, June 28: There’s no stopping to speculation when it comes to the relationship of Paige and Alberto Del Rio. They were first seen together during the summer of 2016.

Ever since then, the couple has managed to grab the attention of the pro-wrestling universe with controversial activities, all the time.

A recent rumour broke out around them stating that Paige might break up with her beau. SEScoops.com has reported it in the first place stating that they visited the Water Park situated in Orlando, Florida.

Once they were done visiting, they had a major fall through between them leading to the rift.

The news did not take a long time to get spread on the internet considering that this type of news is quite frequent for them.

Some of the fans were quite happy to hear about this since they don’t want to see their favourite female superstar with a guy who is 14 years older than her.

relax people..lol — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 25, 2017

Paige, however, is madly in love with the former WWE champion. She noticed about the alleged rumour roaming around and took her Twitter handle to address it.

She posted the quote, “relax people….lol” on her official account to confirm that everything is alright between the two of them.

The source had not confirmed about the exact happening around them. So, it’s quite hard to predict the fallout, this time.

However, the couple is well aware of people’s negative remarks around them, all the time. Hence, it might be just a trick to fool the people, once again.

Water park time here in Orlando!!! 😍😍😍 with the family!!! Thank you @realjeffjarrett making the family so happy and hooking us up with VIP..Having so much fun!! #familystickstogether A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Previously, during the taping of an Impact Wrestling episode Paige and Del Rio had a massive quarrel as reported by Dave Meltzer. But, they managed to come to the same page, following the incident.

Their engagement took place in a live event at Puerto Rico where the former WWE Divas Champion went down on her knees to propose to the Mexican Aristocrat.

Later, Paige showed off her engagement ring to let it know, officially.

OneIndia News