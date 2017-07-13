WWE: Paige open up on Del Rio domestic battery allegation

Bengaluru, July 13: A major fact was broken by TMZ this week on the turbulent relationship of Paige and Alberto Del Rio. The website revealed an audio tape recorded by an eye-witness in which we could hear an argument between the two of them.

The altercation took place at the Orlando International Airport, the same day when their breakup rumours started flying.

After a lot of speculations around the matter, Paige had finally opened up on the situation. She posted a long tweet revealing what actually had happened on that day. The situation went out of control after the eye-witness wanted to get involved in their private matters.

Check out the series of tweets posted by Paige, here:

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

And if you listen to that stupid audio. You will hear him saying he's pressing charges on ME. We all say stuff when we are mad. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

That's all I will say about the airport situation. Again. Thanks for the privacy at this time. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

Several reports following that confession suggested that Paige might be trying to hide something to save their relationship. But, the eye-witness from that incident spoke to Heavy.com revealing complete opposite facts from that day.

According to her, Paige was yelling at Del Rio in the airport because he was being abusive. Plus, he was found to be in cocaine for the past couple of days which also created frustrations for the former Divas Champion.

The conversation went like this which suggested Del Rio tried to blame a third person for the drug issue,

Paige: “You're so abusive to me”

Del Rio: “Check her bag, she’s got all of the coke in it. It’s her’s.”

The source also revealed that there was no third party involved, at all in the incident as claimed by Paige. Following the argument, the anti-Diva walked off the scene.

I tell him he's handsome. He says "I know". 😂 typical @PrideOfMexico he's like the Ronaldo of wrestling. But way hotter. #IPickHisSuits pic.twitter.com/8ShISRSMvT — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 1, 2017

The following transcript of their recorded conversation revealed by 411.com also suggests that they were not in good terms at all,

“El Patron and Paige appear to be arguing with El Patron saying something about “calling the cops…Let’s do it. Get the cops.” He appears to be speaking to Paige, who replies, “Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f**k alone. I’m trying to get away from you.”

The situation is extremely unpredictable at this moment considering Paige’s family members also alleged Del Rio aka El Patron for his domestic violence on Paige.

The GFW promotion released a statement to provide any sort of help to the champion but if a drug issue arrives on the scene, they might not want to stay by his side.

OneIndia News