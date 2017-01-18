WWE: Paige expected not to be back in time for Wrestlemania 33

Bengaluru, Jan 18: Paige has undergone a career-threatening neck surgery months ago which sidelined her from competing inside the ring for an indefinite time.

Although she was seen starting her rehab process as early as possible just after having the surgery, there’s no update regarding her in-ring return.

The latest updates suggested that she is not ready to take in-ring bumps yet following the sensitive conditions of the neck.

There were some speculations suggesting WWE trying to get her back in time for the Wrestlemania season.

But, that does not likely to happen. According to a report from PWInisder.com, there’s no way that the anti-Diva of the WWE will be able to make a comeback before WWE goes Orlando bound, this April.

Date night with my love! @VivaDelRio pic.twitter.com/PU31clEBNi — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 11, 2017

This is quite logical since a neck surgery is the most sensitive and it takes a long time to heal up properly.

Nikki Bella has suffered same consequences in 2015 and has undergone a surgery in last year’s January which took her six long months to make a comeback.

The early stages of the injury are being shown on the Total Divas show and we saw her getting a CAT scan for the same.

As for now, Paige will have to continue with the rehab process and be patient before the WWE medical personnel medically declare her clear.

The rumours of her return were fuelled up after she was spotted at backstage on Raw. This was on the January 2nd episode of Monday Night Raw which took place in Tampa, Florida.

My seahorse. 👶🏻❤️ https://t.co/rAWrQiwTCR — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2017

You're right. He's pregnant and pretty. @VivaDelRio pic.twitter.com/nlIAQ0anSH — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 4, 2017

His boyfriend, Alberto Del Rio was also accompanying her at the arena. The former WWE Superstar made fun of the fans who made jokes about his relationship with Paige. This time, the anti-Diva herself commented on it posting a picture how their child will look like.

The former Divas champion has faced a major backlash from the WWE for getting into a relationship with the Mexican Aristocrat. This handed her not one but two suspensions in 2016, as well.

