WWE: Paige and Emmalina spotted at backstage on Raw

Bengaluru, Jan 4: We have reported it earlier that Paige is not willing to return to the WWE even if WWE wants her to travel with the production on a regular basis.

Proving WWE’s intentions right, Paige was spotted backstage on this week’s Raw. The anti-diva was seen with the fans before Raw kicked off.

The fans in attendance confirmed that Paige told them that she is not returning to in-ring competition, anytime soon.

She is still recovering from the serious neck surgery that she had in the month of November. Doctors advised at least five or six months off for her from getting into the ring.

Said she's getting her neck checked today pic.twitter.com/VR3MEHeubm — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 2, 2017

Paige further confirmed that she appeared on Raw to check up his neck condition with the WWE medical facilities.

Her appearance also been speculated for the filming of Total Divas reality TV series. Check out the tweets posted by the fans.

Paige is here pic.twitter.com/JyAtZVa2A1 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 2, 2017

PWInsider.com also reported the news of Paige attending Raw from Tampa, Florida.

This certainly indicates the fact that she might be not in the bad books of WWE, anymore due to her relationship with Alberto Del Rio.

Look at itttttt!!!! He did it right back. 😍😍😍😍😍 love of my life!!! @VivaDelRio luckiest girl alive!! #BrassKnuckle pic.twitter.com/3XfmU9b90X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 2, 2017

Furthermore, the youngest Divas champion in the WWE history took the social media by storm after she posted a picture of a new ring gifted by Del Rio.

With the tweet, Paige clarified that the true love of her life has gifted her with the big diamond ring which might be the official sign of her engagement with the Mexican Aristocrat.

hey ladies emmalina might debut tonight!!! pic.twitter.com/ohAFg0SJIm — brittany itch ● (@Brittany_HOH) January 2, 2017

I can already hear the fans chanting my name on #RAW... #Emmalina pic.twitter.com/AF9PIDYatf — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) January 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Paige was not the only one who was spotted backstage on Raw. Fans also spotted Emmalina arriving in the Amalie Arena which started the speculation of her debut on this week’s episode.

However, that did not happen as WWE channeled another video package postponing the much-anticipated debut.

OneIndia News