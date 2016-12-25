WWE: Original plans with Emmalina on her debut revealed

Bengaluru, Dec 25: The video package indicating Emmalina’s return has been a constant for the last three months on Monday Night Raw.

Since the vignette started airing on TV starting from October, the audience was much hyped up about this. But, with a lack of planning, the debut is getting postponed every single week causing frustration for both the audience and Emmalina, herself.

The initial plan with Emmalina was to involve her into a feud with Sasha Banks. The Boss would have retained her title at Roadblock: End of the Line PPV starting a fresh championship feud from the next night onwards.

But, going against the decision, WWE decided to crown Charlotte a four-time Raw Women’s champion.

According to allwrestlinnews.com, there are still chances of the feud between Sasha and Emmalina happening but why she has still not arrived is still unknown.

Dana Brooke is no more seen as Charlotte’s protégé since WWE creative has thought of aligning her with Emmalina upon her arrival but that did not happen.

Moreover, three weeks ago, WWE made the announcement of Emmalina’s debut on the December 12 episode of Raw but that got canceled on the day itself without any prior announcement.

Even the official website showed on 11th that her debut will be happening on the announced date. This means that there was a last minute plan change for her.

All you cared about were the #4Horsewomen...

Now I finally have your attention and I'm supposed to fall at your feet, yeah right! #Raw pic.twitter.com/f2d2c8US4E — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) December 13, 2016

We even thought that the debut might take place at the Roadblock PPV but that was not the case, either.

Furthermore, Sasha entered into a new feud with Nia Jax post-Roadblock onwards. So, it’s still not clear what the actual planning is going to be with her upon debut.

Emmalina is said to be present backstage during Raw, every week since she is medically fit to compete.

She was even brought to a few house shows with her “evil Emma” gimmick. This was perhaps to get rid of her ring rust that she picked up during the injury.

But, the mystery still remains why WWE still did not allow her to re-debut till date.

OneIndia News